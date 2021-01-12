STE. GENEVIEVE (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed in a Monday night crash in Ste. Genevieve County.
Traci Ranta, 36, was driving on Route C near Sprott Road when her 2005 Ford Focus went off the roadway and hit a tree around 7:50 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ranta was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
