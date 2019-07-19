MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed when her car got stuck underneath a semi-trailer on westbound Interstate 270 east of the Chain of Rocks Bridge Friday morning.
According to the Illinois State Police Department, the unidentified woman was driving a Toyota car when she started to merge onto the interstate from southbound Interstate 255 around 8:45 a.m. During the merger, the woman lost control of the vehicle and hit the semi-trailer of a tractor-trailer on westbound Interstate 270 at milepost 6.5 and her car became stuck underneath, police said.
The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead by the Madison County Coroner.
The Illinois State Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Officers are investigation.
At least two lanes of the interstate were blocked at the crash scene until around 11:30 a.m.
