NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- An overnight crash in north St. Louis left one woman dead and a 2-year-old girl injured.
The crash happened before 12:30 a.m. Saturday near Riverview and Halls Ferry Circle. Police said a 28-year-old man was driving a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser southbound on Lewis Clark Blvd, approaching the Halls Ferry Circle at a high rate of speed and went through a stop sign. The car then hit the curb that surrounds the grass median inside the circle, went airborne and hit two trees.
The driver and two passengers were taken to a hospital. One of the passengers, 29-year-old Domonique Hick, of North County, died at the hospital. The second passenger, a 2-year-old girl was listed in critical but stable condition. The driver was listed in stable condition.
