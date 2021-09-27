ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after a man and woman were shot on westbound Interstate 70 in St. Louis late Saturday night.
Police tell News 4 that they received a call about a shooting on I-70 near Madison and were told a 29-year-old man was taken to a hospital by private car. Officers then went to the scene and found 27-year-old Kala Taylor inside a car who had been shot in the head. She was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.
Three other victims were found at the scene, but they were not injured. Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information on is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
