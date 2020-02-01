NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after an overnight hit-and-run left a woman dead and a man injured in north St. Louis City.
Just before 1:30 a.m., police said a woman was crossing the street at 13th Street and Cass when she was hit by a vehicle driving westbound. Police said a 33-year-old man then went to assist the woman when another vehicle driving eastbound hit both of them.
The woman, later identified as Emily Coffey, 30, was pronounced dead on the scene. The man was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
Both suspected vehicles were gone from the scene when officers arrived.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.