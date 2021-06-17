According to police, a man and woman were shot around 1:40 a.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of Anderson.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating an overnight double shooting in north St. Louis.

According to police, a man and woman were shot around 1:40 a.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of Anderson. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The man was taken to the hospital and listed in serious, stable condition. 

Authorities have not released any further details regarding the double shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or CrimeStoppers.

