Woman killed, man injured in North City shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed and a man was injured in a north St. Louis shooting Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Alpha Ave. and Gladys Ave. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was shot in the arm.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
