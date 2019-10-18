DUPO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed and two people were injured during a Thursday evening crash in Dupo.
The crash occurred between a Dodge Nitro and Chevrolet PT Cruiser in the 600 block of McBride Avenue shortly after 6 p.m.
A man and woman were ejected from the Chevrolet in the crash. The woman, 31-year-old Ashley R. Barnett, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The driver of the Dodge was taken to the hospital for treatment. She was later released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
