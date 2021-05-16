UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- University City is increasing its patrolling of Delmar Boulevard after a double shooting killed a woman late Saturday night.
Officers with the University City Police Department said two people were driving in the 8200 block of Delmar Boulevard - just east of Interstate 170 - and heard shots fired at around 10:50 p.m. It's unclear if the shooter was driving or on the street.
Police said the victims then drove themselves to a hospital for treatment. One of them was released and the other, a woman, died from her injuries on Sunday. Police officials haven't released the victims' age.
The police department said they've increased police patrol on Delmar following the shooting.
If you know anything about this shooting, call the police department at 314-725-2211 ext. 8010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.