CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Washington Park woman was killed in a two-car crash in Callaway County late Sunday night.
Ariel Perkins, 21, was killed when her 2015 Ford Focus used an emergency turn-around to travel from westbound Interstate 70 onto eastbound Interstate 70 and was struck by a 2013 Chrysler 200 that was traveling in the passing lane. After colliding, both vehicles ran off the side of the roadway.
Perkins was pronounced dead at the scene.
The teenage driver of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries.
