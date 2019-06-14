ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed during a Thursday night crash in Jennings.
Around 7 p.m., Alesha Simms, 31, was driving northbound on Lucas and Hunt Road north of Hord Avenue when her vehicle hit the rear of a car that slowed to avoid debris in the roadway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. After the initial crash, the vehicle that slowed down went off the roadway while Simms’ vehicle went into the southbound lanes and into the path of another car, which hit her vehicle head on.
Simms was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Simms was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Three other people were taken to the hospital with injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.