MACOUPIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman from Illinois was killed during an early morning crash in Macoupin County Sunday.
The head-on crash occurred on Illinois 267 south of Gun Club Road around 6:30 a.m. when a Ford Fusion crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a Honda Civic, according to the Illinois State Police Department.
The driver of the Honda, 35-year-old Rebecca S. Droste, of Fidelity, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The 29-year-old driver of the Ford was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.