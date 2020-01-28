ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed and another was injured during a shooting in St. Louis County Monday night.
Officers were called to an apartment in the 10800 block of Midland Boulevard around 9:50 p.m. When they arrived, officers found two women shot inside.
One of the women was given life-saving treatment on the scene. The woman, believed to be around 41 years old, was then taken to the hospital for continuing life-saving treatment, according to police.
44-years-old Alesha Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.
St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons Unit is leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
