ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The person killed in a December 2 house fire in St. Charles was identified Thursday.
Firefighters responded to a home in the 300 block of Blanche Drive around 4 p.m. and discovered the body of 80-year-old Arlene Beall.
Beall's body was burned so badly that identification was difficult until a medical examiner could examine her.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but fire officials don't believe it to be criminal in nature.
