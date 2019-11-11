SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed during an overnight shooting in Spanish Lake.
According to police, a man fired shots into an apartment in the 11900 block of Sagunto Court around 12: 30 a.m. Monday. A woman, described by police as about being 27 years old, was hit by the gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police told News 4 they know who the suspect is, but it is unknown if he is in custody.
No other information has been released.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
