ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed in a St. Louis crash early Friday morning.
The crash occurred at Natural Bridge and Shreve shortly after 1 a.m.
Police said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person inside the car was taken to the hospital.
Accident reconstruction is handling the investigation into the single-car crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.