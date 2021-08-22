ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Jefferson County woman was killed in accident in Arnold, Mo. overnight.
The Missouri Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Brittany Uzel, of House Springs, Mo. was driving a 2107 Honda Civic north on Route 141 near Ellis Grove Parkway when she lost control of the car, before the Civic went off the right side of the road and hit a light post. The accident happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
Uzel was not wearing a seatbelt, police say. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
