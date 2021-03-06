NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- An overnight crash in north St. Louis left one woman dead and another person injured.
The crash happened before 12:30 a.m. Saturday near Riverview and Halls Ferry Circle. Paramedics took two people to the hospital for treatment. A woman died shortly after arriving, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.