ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed during an argument with her boyfriend, brother, and a friend in North County Wednesday morning.
Detectives said the fight started between Johanna Kimple and her boyfriend.
Kimple called her brother to come over, police said. He came to the house with a friend, 19-year-old Javion Smith, and they brought a rifle with them, the probable cause statement says.
Then while Kimple's brother and boyfriend got into a fight, Smith had the rifle and shot at Kimple's boyfriend but hit her instead, police said. Kimple was standing in front of Smith.
Kimple died at the hospital.
Smith has been charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held on $500,000 bond.
The shooting happened in the 9800 block of Dennis Drive at 7:30 a.m.
Anyone with information regarding that fatal shooing is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
