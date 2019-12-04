ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A woman was shot and killed in North County Wednesday morning.
St. Louis County police said they were called to the 9800 block of Dennis Drive at 7:30 a.m. after a woman was shot during an altercation. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police were also seen at Christian Hospital about five miles away. When News 4 asked officers about that scene, they mentioned the shooting call on Dennis Drive.
Anyone with information regarding that fatal shooing is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
