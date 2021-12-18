You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman killed in North City drive-by shooting

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
KMOVGeneric_ Homicide Investigation - Red
Credit: KMOV

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A woman was shot and killed in the Hyde Park neighborhood of North City Friday night.

Police say the woman was shot in the shoulder in the 1500 block of Agnes just before 10:45 p.m. 

Homicide detectives are investigating. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.