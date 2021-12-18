Woman killed in North City drive-by shooting

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A woman was shot and killed in the Hyde Park neighborhood of North City Friday night.
Police say the woman was shot in the shoulder in the 1500 block of Agnes just before 10:45 p.m.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
