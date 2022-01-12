Woman killed in North City crash

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An accident reconstruction team is investigating a crash that left a woman dead in North City Wednesday.
Just before 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a two-car crash at West Florissant and Riverview. Police said a woman was killed.
Detectives are searching for a man who jumped out his car and ran away. No additional information has been released.
