ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 48-year-old woman was killed in a Monday afternoon crash in St. Louis County.
Cheryl A. Burris was a passenger in a 2013 Audi A6 when it was hit by a 2003 Hummer H2 head-on on US 67 north of Missouri Bottom Road around 2:35 p.m.
Burris was pronounced dead at a St. Louis hospital following the crash.
The drivers of the two vehicles were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Burris was not using a safety device at the time of the crash.
