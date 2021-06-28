O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A 52-year-old woman died in a two-car crash that occurred Monday evening.
The accident happened just before 5:00 p.m. in the 600 block of Scott Troy Road. Two cars collided and the driver of each was taken to a hospital, where the woman, who is from Edwardsville, later died. There were no passengers in either car.
The investigation is ongoing.
