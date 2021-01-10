NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- A woman was killed during an early morning crash involving a Metro Bus in north St. Louis Sunday.
The crash happened near North Broadway and Taylor just before 6 a.m. According to police, the bus crossed through the intersection and had a green light when it was hit by a speeding car. The bus then swerved into the oncoming lanes and sideswiped another bus.
Police said there were no passengers on board the bus at the time of the crash.
The driver of the car was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Police have not identified her.
No additional information has been released. An accident reconstruction team was called to investigate.
