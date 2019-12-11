ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A deadly crash closed a portion of Interstate 44 in St. Louis County overnight.
The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of the interstate west of Interstate 270. According to authorities, a 2001 Lincoln Navigator hit the left median wall, the right median wall and overturned, ejecting the driver.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Sarah Lynch was killed in the single-vehicle crash. She was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The interstate reopened to traffic during the early morning hours Wednesday.
