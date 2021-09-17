ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed in a late-night hit-and-run in St. Louis’ Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.
The woman was hit around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Theodosia and Hamilton. News 4 crews were on scene before police and said the woman’s body was in the street for more than an hour before the medical examiner arrived.
A description of the car that hit the woman is not yet available. The woman’s identity has not been released.
