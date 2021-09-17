A woman was struck and killed on Theodosia and Hamilton around 11 p.m. Thursday. News 4 crews were on the scene before police and said the woman's body was in the street for more than an hour before the medical examiner arrived.

The woman was hit around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Theodosia and Hamilton. News 4 crews were on scene before police and said the woman’s body was in the street for more than an hour before the medical examiner arrived.

A description of the car that hit the woman is not yet available. The woman’s identity has not been released.

