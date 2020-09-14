ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was killed after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis County Sunday evening.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the Ford F150 crashed shortly after 6 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-55 past Reavis Barracks Road.
The driver of the truck, Rebecca Travis, 49, of Cadet, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The 52-year-old passenger in the truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
