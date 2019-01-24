FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A crash closed Highway 30 in Franklin County Thursday.
Around 9:15 a.m., a 2017 Ford Escape crossed the center line on Highway 30 at Riverhaven Bluff Drive and crashed into the front left end of a 2000 International Harvester.
The driver of the Ford, 29-year-old Brittany Hogan, was pronounced dead at the scene.
