NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Impala was killed in accident that occurred on westbound I-70 in North City Wednesday morning.
The accident happened jut after 6:00 a.m. near the Goodfellow exit, police say.
As the car approached Goodfellow, it went off the road, hit the curb and continued into a grassy area where it hit a tree stump and chain link fence. The car then stopped.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Accident reconstruction crews are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.