ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A woman is dead following a crash on Interstate 64 near New Baden Tuesday afternoon.
According to the crash report, a semi trailer and a truck were both traveling on I-64 near mile marker 25 when the truck came to a stop due to traffic congestion.
The driver of the semi did not notice the truck in front of him had stopped and he drove into the vehicle.
The truck left the road and caught on fire. The driver of truck, Sharon Foster, 67, of Collins, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi was uninjured.
The westbound lanes of I-64 were closed for four hours during the crash investigation.
No other information was made available.
