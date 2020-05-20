MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 55-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Route 367 south of Chambers Road in north St. Louis County.
The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Missouri Highway Patrol said Terri Jackson was turning onto Route 367 from Prestige Court when she was hit by another car. Jackson was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the second car, 25-year-old Randon Ewing, was also not wearing a seat belt and is in serious condition at the hospital.
