JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman in her 20s was killed in a car crash Sunday evening after a man ran a red light in Jennings.
Officials with the St. Louis County Police Department said the driver of a Chrysler 300 sedan was driving on Jennings Station Road and ran a red light and hit a Pontiac G6 at McLaren Avenue. The crash happened just before 6 p.m.
The driver of the Pontiac, a woman about 26 years old, was ejected from the car and died on the scene. Police said a man and two children were in the car with her. They were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.
Police said there were two people in the Chrysler. Neither was injured seriously.
