ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were shot and killed in south St. Louis City Sunday evening. 

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said 58-year-old Orlando White and woman, later identified as 55-year-old Pauline Mondaine, were found shot in the 2600 block of Rutger near the Lafayette Square and The Gate neighborhoods around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Police said both victims died from their injuries and the shooting appeared to be a murder-suicide.

No other information was released. 

