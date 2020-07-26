NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A double shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood left one person dead and another wounded overnight.
Officers found a woman dead and a man shot in the 5590 block of West Florissant just before 3:30 a.m. Police said the man had been shot in the chest.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact local police.
