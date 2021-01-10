NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- A woman was killed during an early morning crash involving a Metro Bus in north St. Louis Sunday.
The crash happened near North Broadway and Taylor just before 6 a.m.
Police said there were no passengers on board the bus but the female driver of the other car died after she arrived at a local hospital.
No additional information has been released. An accident reconstruction team was called to investigate.
