ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect has been charged after two people were killed within days of each other in the same South City block.
Darrell Fisher, III, 28, is accused of killing Malik Henderson and Zenobia Johnson in early April.
According to court documents, Johnson was present when Henderson was killed while entering her apartment in the 3600 block of S. Broadway on April 14. Following the fatal shooting, Johnson told authorities she was drinking and smoking marijuana with a man she had recently met inside her apartment when Henderson came to the door. She said the man then “upped a gun” on Henderson, killing him.
Investigators at the crime scene tested two margarita glasses inside the apartment and found fingerprints belonging to Fisher and Johnson, who said there was no one else in the apartment at the time of the crime.
Three days later, Johnson was killed after pulling in front of her apartment building. Police said a car belonging to Fisher’s mother was seen on video circling the area before Johnson arrived. The video also showed a man walking to Johnson’s car after she pulled in front of the building. Johnson was then shot multiple times and struck in the head and killed.
When police obtained search warrants for Fisher’s cell phone information the data showed he traveled along the same path as the suspect vehicle in Johnson’s murder and that he was also in the area during Henderson’s fatal shooting, according to court documents.
Investigators stated they believe Johnson was killed because she was interviewed by investigators about Henderson’s murder.
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office issued at-large warrants for two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action against Fisher. No bond was set in the case.
Fisher was reportedly arrested on April 24 and was found to have two guns on him. He was then charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm following a vehicle stop.
Court documents state Fisher was on parole supervision at the time of the murders. He was previously convicted of first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.
