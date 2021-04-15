ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was killed and a young girl was injured in a double shooting in north St. Louis City early Thursday evening.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the woman and 7-year-old girl were shot near McLaran and Goodfellow in the North Pointe neighborhood near the border with Jennings. The shooting happened at 7 p.m.
Police said the woman died on the scene. The girl was shot in the ankle and was taken to a hospital for treatment. She is expected to be okay.
A 17-year-old was shot and killed at the same intersection earlier this month. Nine children under the age of 17 have been shot and killed in St. Louis City so far this year.
No other information was released. We have a crew headed to the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.