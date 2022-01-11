Woman killed, child injured in Belleville house fire

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters extinguished a house fire in the Metro East that left one person dead.
The fire broke out at a home in the 600 block of Rodenmeyer Street near Caroline Street before 7 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they were notified that some residents were trapped inside.
A woman was killed in the blaze and one child was injured, Belleville Fire Chief JP Penet said. The cause of the fire is unknown.
