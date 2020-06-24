ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was killed after a man crashed his vehicle into her car in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, a Jeep Cherokee being driven by a 29-year-old man was speeding when it hit another Jeep Cherokee in the area of Natural Bridge and Clarence Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Authorities said the man may have been racing another vehicle when the crash occurred.
Tierra Johnson, 28, was ejected from the Jeep she was driving when the speeding car crashed into her. She was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the speeding vehicle was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition.
Accident Reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
