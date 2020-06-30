ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in north St. Louis Monday night.
According to police, a woman in her 20’s was shot by her boyfriend around 8:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of Carter. Authorities said the woman was standing inside the front door of a home and the suspect was outside when the fatal shots were fired.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information has been released.
