ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A woman is accused of killing a man in north St. louis County Thursday morning.
According to court documents, Leslie Lomax, 36, fatally shot Cortez Marmon, 29, after an argument between them became physical in the 10500 block of Duke Drive. The two were reportedly involved in a romantic relationship and had a history of domestic violence.
Lomax reportedly told investigators she was arguing with Marmon when he headbutted her and she then hit him with a handgun. Marmon then allegedly made threatening remarks to Lomax, at which time the suspect shot him.
Authorities said Lomax did not appear to have any injuries.
Lomax has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. She is being held on a $125,000 cash-only bond.
