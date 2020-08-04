ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A woman was killed and another was injured after being hit by a car on southbound Interstate 44 near the Archgrounds.
The accident happened around 8:00 p.m. Monday.
Police said two women were inside a car that was having mechanical problems. They were waiting outside the car for roadside assistance when they were hit.
Both women were taken to the hospital, where one of them was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the car that hit the women remained at the scene.
Accident reconstruction crews are investigating.
