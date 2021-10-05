NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed after witnessing a shooting that left a man critically injured Monday night on North City.
Around 10:30 p.m., a man arrived at a local hospital after being shot at the intersection Marcus and Greer Avenues near the border of the Greater Ville and Kingsway East neighborhoods. Police believe the 30-year-old man was exiting his car when he was shot.
About an hour later, a woman was found shot dead inside a car in the 3000 block of Marcus. Police believe the woman witnessed the earlier shooting. She has not been publicly identified.
Anyone who can assist police with their investigation is encouraged to contact homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
