ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) --- A 73-year-old woman was killed when her SUV hit a rock bluff in St. Charles County Sunday night.
Anna Twellmann, of Troy, Missouri, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe along northbound Highway 61 south of Dietrich Road when she reportedly suffered a medical emergency, at which time the vehicle went off the road, hit a rock bluff and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred just before 6:30 p.m.
Twellmann was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash.
Authorities said Twellmann was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
