ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was killed after losing control over her Ford Escape early Wednesday morning.
Police said the woman was driving fast in the 4600 block of Page when she lost control of her car and hit two parked vehicles.
The two cars were unoccupied.
The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.