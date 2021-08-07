An accident reconstruction team was called to investigate a crash in South City Saturday morning

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)— An accident reconstruction team was called to investigate a crash in South City Saturday morning.

Officers arrived to the area of Gravois and McNair Avenues around 5 a.m. where  2001 Chevy Monte Carlo lost control and crashed into a parked 1988 Ford F150. A woman, who was a passenger, was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

The 40-year-old driver of the Monte Carole drove off as police arrived.

