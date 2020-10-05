OLIVETTE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - What was supposed to be a quick stop for coffee turned tragic on Saturday at an Olivette Starbucks.
The attorney representing the family of Glenda Simmons confirmed with News 4 she was killed Saturday while waiting for a latte when a SUV crashed through the front of the store.
Attorney Richard Zalasky says Glenda’s husband Joseph was waiting for her outside.
He says Glenda stopped by the store for a latte after the two had breakfast. Joseph says he saw the SUV slam into the store, before the driver stopped and accelerated again.
Joseph told his attorney he ran over to his wife who was bleeding from her head. She later told him she loved him before being taken to the hospital, where she died.
Joseph Simmons wasn’t ready to speak to the media but neighbors of the 73- year old said she was a nice lady.
News 4 found Glenda was University City’s Teacher of the Year in 2006. She was married to Joseph for three years but the two have known each other since high school.
Zalasky says Simmons later spoke to the driver of the SUV, who said his foot slipped off the brake and onto the accelerator.
Olivette police have not stated if that driver will be charged with anything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.