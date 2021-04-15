ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman died in a crash Wednesday night in south St. Louis County.
Officers responded to the crash at 6:41 p.m. on Union Road near Reavis Barracks Road.
Rhonda Weedman, 57, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu northbound leaving Interstate 55 and getting on Reavis Barracks Road. Police said she struck the median, went airborne into a parking lot where she struck two parked cars, electric signal boxes and a building.
Her vehicle came to rest in an upside down position. Weedman was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
No other injuries were reported, police said. No other information was made available.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
