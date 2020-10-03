Woman killed after car crashes into Olivette Starbucks

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman died after a car crashed into an Olivette coffeeshop Saturday morning.
Officials with the Olivette Police Department said a man crashed his car into Starbucks at 9200 Olive Blvd. at 10 am.
Police said several people were injured and a woman died as a result of her injuries.
"On behalf of the Olivette City Council and the City of Olivette, we extend our condolences and deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the woman who passed away," Olivette officials said. "To all who were injured, we wish you a speedy and complete recovery. Everyone affected by this heartbreaking accident is in our thoughts."
It's still unclear how the driver lost control of his car.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.